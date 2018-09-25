Parliament cautions against speculation following death of official

Lennox Garane killed himself in his office at the National Assembly on 14 September.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has cautioned against speculating after a senior parliamentary staffer, who claimed he was bullied at work, took his own life on 14 September.

Lennox Garane killed himself in his office at the National Assembly. He left a note headed “It’s a protest suicide,” explaining why he took his own life.

Garane says he was abused by former parliamentarians for 20 months after he became a manager in the International Relations and Protocol Division.

In the note, he says that he raised the matter with National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise but they apparently both ignored his grievances.

“Persons who have been mentioned to have been affected by this or to have been responsible for this issue, we’ll also be subjected to that inquiry which is going to be undertaken by Parliament. There’s a lot more that’s to be uncovered relating to this matter, rather than pursuing one perspective,” says Manelisi Wolela, the acting spokesperson of Parliament.

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and those responsible for national key points will be requested to brief parliamentarians on the probe into the incident.

The Police portfolio and Public Works committees have agreed to hold a joint meeting.

The director-general of the Department of Public Works, Mziwonke Dlabantu, is also expected to give a detailed outline of security infrastructure implemented at Parliament since 2015.

The committee has said that any breach of security at the national legislature, especially where firearms are involved, should be properly investigated, and current measures should be reviewed.

If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.

