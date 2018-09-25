'Our land can provide for everyone'

Mabuza delivered the key note address at the official Heritage Day celebrations in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says that there's enough land to go around and share in the country.

Mabuza delivered the keynote address at the official Heritage Day celebrations in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

His statement comes at a time when Parliament is expected to give a recommendation on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Mabuza says that the country must work towards a just and equitable system when it comes to land expropriation.

"Ours is a land of abundance. It can provide for everyone. There is enough to go around, enough to share, enough to end poverty, deprivation and all forms of want. All we must do is live up to our potential under a just and equitable system. This is what our common heritage means."