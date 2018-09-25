'Our land can provide for everyone'
Mabuza delivered the key note address at the official Heritage Day celebrations in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says that there's enough land to go around and share in the country.
Mabuza delivered the keynote address at the official Heritage Day celebrations in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
His statement comes at a time when Parliament is expected to give a recommendation on whether to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Mabuza says that the country must work towards a just and equitable system when it comes to land expropriation.
"Ours is a land of abundance. It can provide for everyone. There is enough to go around, enough to share, enough to end poverty, deprivation and all forms of want. All we must do is live up to our potential under a just and equitable system. This is what our common heritage means."
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
#TotalShutdownCT: Motorists told to brace for traffic disruptions
-
Man shot dead in brazen Bedfordview shooting
-
Limpopo bus crash driver arrested after trying to flee to Zim
-
It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.