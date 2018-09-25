Online visa application pilot system to launch in SA within 7 months
This is Gigaba's response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assertion that making it easier for people to visit South Africa will boost his economic recovery programme.
PRETORIA - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has spelt out a raft of measures designed to relax South Africa’s visa regime that has repelled tourists, skilled workers, investors and business executives.
In addition to making it less onerous for tourists to bring their children to South Africa, Gigaba said at a media briefing in Pretoria that frequent foreign visitors will soon be able to get 10-year visas within five days of application.
His department’s also working on making it easier for Chinese and Indian visitors.
An e-visa pilot system making it possible to apply online for a visa will be introduced within seven months at OR Tambo, King Shaka and Cape Town airports.
By April 2019, @HomeAffairsSA will pilot an e-Visa in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Og3unwspqP— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 25, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
