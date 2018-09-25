Nugent commission grills Bain’s Stuart Min over reports, Massone meetings
The commission, led by retired Judge Robert Nugent, is investigating tax administration and governance under suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - Counsel for consultancy firm Bain has received a grilling at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry for allegedly not fully cooperating with the commission.
The third session of the public hearings started in Pretoria on Tuesday morning with Bain’s Stuart Min testifying.
The commission, led by retired Judge Robert Nugent, is investigating tax administration and governance under suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s leadership.
Nugent asked Min why the company failed to submit an investigation report when he asked for it, instead of waiting until it had obtained other documents.
“We thought that the statement would be ready momentarily and that it would be beneficial if we submitted the two documents.”
Nugent added: “That’s what you thought... my questions were why didn’t you do what we asked for, and just give us the report? We didn’t say wait until you got the statements. Why does Bain think it can now decide how this commission should go about its work?”
The judge questioned Min about managing partner Vittorio Massone’s poor explanation of his meetings with Moyane.
“[And] we got was: 'I remember being introduced to him and we talked about, in broad terms, this.' Yet, we knew that he had met him eight times. Are you saying to me must I believe that during those eight meetings he had no independent recall of any of them?”
Min responded: “I cannot answer for Mr Massone.”
SARSinquiry Nugent grilling Bain’s Min. pic.twitter.com/DfYAevph8K— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
