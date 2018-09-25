Popular Topics
New !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre celebrates, recognises San culture

The !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre in the West Coast is co-curated by San communities and it is dedicated to educating and sharing the cultural beliefs of South Africa’s San indigenous people.

The new !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre opened its doors on Heritage Day on 24 September 2018. Picture: @KhwattuSan/Twitter
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN -The only heritage centre in the world dedicated to the San opened at !Khwa ttu this week.

The !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre in the West Coast is co-curated by San communities.

It’s dedicated to educating and sharing the cultural beliefs of South Africa’s San indigenous people.

It’s a series of three buildings focusing on the past, present and the future of the San.

The centre’s Bianca Tango says this has been a plan in action for the past 17 years.

“It’s a culture that’s fading away in southern Africa. And because the San are the first people that roamed the southern coast of Africa we need to give them that recognition.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

