New !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre celebrates, recognises San culture

CAPE TOWN -The only heritage centre in the world dedicated to the San opened at !Khwa ttu this week.

The !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre in the West Coast is co-curated by San communities.

It’s dedicated to educating and sharing the cultural beliefs of South Africa’s San indigenous people.

It’s a series of three buildings focusing on the past, present and the future of the San.

The centre’s Bianca Tango says this has been a plan in action for the past 17 years.

“It’s a culture that’s fading away in southern Africa. And because the San are the first people that roamed the southern coast of Africa we need to give them that recognition.”

