New !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre celebrates, recognises San culture
The !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre in the West Coast is co-curated by San communities and it is dedicated to educating and sharing the cultural beliefs of South Africa’s San indigenous people.
CAPE TOWN -The only heritage centre in the world dedicated to the San opened at !Khwa ttu this week.
The !Khwa ttu Heritage Centre in the West Coast is co-curated by San communities.
It’s dedicated to educating and sharing the cultural beliefs of South Africa’s San indigenous people.
"!Khwa ttu is the home of all the San people. It is a place where we can share our culture with the outside world, on our own terms." - Joram Useb, Training and Museum Facilitator #khwattuHeritageCentre #KhwattuHeritageFest #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/EIdJ2gSHSN— Khwattu (@KhwattuSan) September 24, 2018
It’s a series of three buildings focusing on the past, present and the future of the San.
The centre’s Bianca Tango says this has been a plan in action for the past 17 years.
“It’s a culture that’s fading away in southern Africa. And because the San are the first people that roamed the southern coast of Africa we need to give them that recognition.”
The Heritage Centre will serve as a focal point for cultural retention and restitution for the marginalization experienced by the San people. #KhwattuHeritageFest #khwattuHeritageCentre #HeritageDay pic.twitter.com/1Irwjibl8R— Khwattu (@KhwattuSan) September 24, 2018
#khwattuHeritageFest happening right now. pic.twitter.com/KUwYzJniqk— Khwattu (@KhwattuSan) September 23, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
