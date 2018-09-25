Modric feeling 'incredible' after winning Fifa Best Player award

Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says that winning the Fifa Men’s Best Player award for the first time in his career is an ‘incredible feeling’ after the conclusion of the awards ceremony in London on Monday evening.

Modric, who led Croatia to a first ever Fifa World Cup final appearance against eventual winners France in Russia this year, beat Egypt and Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and Portugal and former Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

It was the first time since 2007 that the award was won by another footballer that wasn’t either Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Speaking to Fifa.com, Modric says that the award is a special moment in his career. “It’s an incredible feeling. I am proud and honoured to be here. It’s been a special night for me and a special moment in my career.”

“There’s no bigger reward than being chosen by so many people. I’d like to thank all the people who’ve helped and supported me all this time.”