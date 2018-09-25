Plans to declare Winnie Mandela's Brandfort house a national heritage site

Nathi Mthethwa will be visiting the house as part of government’s commitment to restoring the historically significant building where Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was banished to by the apartheid government.

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa will on Wednesday visit the Free State house where the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela lived for a decade to mark what would have been her 82nd birthday.

Mthethwa will be visiting House Number 802 in Brandfort as part of government’s commitment to restoring the historically significant building where the late liberation struggle heroine was banished to by the apartheid government in the 1970s.

During his visit, Mthethwa will provide an update on the restorations and development of the site, reveal government’s intention to declare the Ms Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Brandfort House a national heritage site and to unveil the artistic impression of the restored site and museum.

The Arts and Culture Department appointed Risimati Consulting Engineers as the new implementing agent on 21 November 2017.

The firm developed a detailed project implementation plan (PIP) and a revised design which focuses on the restoration of the dwelling house and bombed clinic, converting them to interpretative spaces; and the construction of a multi-purpose centre with an internet hub and wi-fi facilities.