Mashaba honours Mama Winnie with Freedom of the City Award

In his address, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has spoken of Madikizela-Mandela as a woman who kept the flame of liberation burning during dark times.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg is posthumously conferring the Freedom of the City Award on the late apartheid stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on Tuesday.

It’s the highest award the council can confer on any individual or group.

Other icons to have received this award include Walter Sisulu, Joe Slovo, Sophia de Bruyn and Rahima Moosa.

In his address, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has spoken of Madikizela-Mandela as a woman who kept the flame of liberation burning during dark times.

However, he’s questioned the way she’s been depicted by the writers of history.

“There’s no doubt that South Africa has all but forgotten and is largely unappreciative of the role that this woman played in shaping our history.”

Mashaba says the election of the Democratic Alliance has allowed for Madikizela-Mandela to be recognised for her contribution.

The mayor has called on the council to expedite the approval of a proposal to name the council’s chambers after Madikizela-Mandela.

EFF singing in the chambers as the City of Joburg honors struggle stalwart #WinnieMandela. KM pic.twitter.com/Qfi39ArWDX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018

Conferment of the freedom of the City posthumously upon Mama Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. #FreeWomanOfTheCity… https://t.co/VamffUY6pT — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) September 25, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)