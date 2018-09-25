[LISTEN] 'Honour us before we die' - Felicia Mabuza-Suttle
Radio 702 | Felicia Mabuza-Suttle became South Africa's biggest talk show host in the early 90s, just as the country turned into a democratic state.
JOHANNESBURG - Veteran talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle joined Talk Radio 702's Azania Mosaka in the studio on Tuesday as she prepares to be honoured at this year's Gauteng High Impact Leadership Summit.
The summit, focused on entrepreneurship, takes place on Thursday.
Mabuza-Suttle became South Africa's biggest talk show host in the early 90s, just as the country turned into a democratic state.
The show at the time addressed issues around the transition from apartheid to democracy as well as many other social and political issues, some of which are still talking points in today's society.
Mabuza-Suttle also speaks about honouring legends and achievers while they are alive.
Listen to the audio above for more.
