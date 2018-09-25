[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Home Affairs about the amendments to visa regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced amendments to visa regulations on Tuesday morning following concerns raised by the tourism sector.
Gigaba said South Africa is negotiating visa waivers with several countries, including those in the Middle East and South America. However, this does not mean citizens from these countries should stay in the country for a prolonged period.
The minister also announced that all foreign travelling national minors are to carry documentation proving parental consent to travel.
Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Home Affairs, Thulani Mavuso, about the amendments to the visa regulations.
“We have indicated that we are going to ease the sovereign requirements, particularly for foreign nationals who are travelling with children in order to minimise whatever disruptions they might have.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?
-
[LISTEN] Are there more storms globally this year? Expert weighs in
-
[LISTEN] Ehrenreich: Call me Camisa, not coloured
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT, UWC to battle it out for Women’s Varsity Football title
-
[LISTEN] Role of women in land reform
-
[LISTEN] Has SABC begun retrenching employees?
-
[LISTEN] ANC explains retraction of statement on Sarb MPC announcement
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone
-
[LISTEN] Global group protects children from online predators
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Varsity sports women’s football kicks off in Potch
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Parental responsibilities cannot be passed to educators
-
[LISTEN] Leaving your home with dagga: What happens at a road block?
-
[LISTEN] Brace yourselves, medical aid premiums set to increase in 2019
-
[LISTEN] 'Respect for educators is no longer there'
-
[LISTEN] Being a millennial entrepreneur
-
[LISTEN] 10 most investment attractive countries in Africa
-
[LISTEN] Are trade unions still relevant in South Africa?
-
[LISTEN] Kurt Darren on music and all the money he’s making from it
-
[LISTEN] Why there’s big money in the legal marijuana industry
-
[LISTEN] Basic Education Dept to introduce Kiswahili, coding
-
[LISTEN] Dagga ruled legal for private use. But what is private?
-
[LISTEN] Why Mmusi Maimane should not be WC premier
-
[LISTEN] Joy is key in getting what you want
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.