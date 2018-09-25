Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Home Affairs announces changes to visa regulations

| Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Home Affairs about the amendments to visa regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced amendments to visa regulations on Tuesday morning following concerns raised by the tourism sector.

Gigaba said South Africa is negotiating visa waivers with several countries, including those in the Middle East and South America. However, this does not mean citizens from these countries should stay in the country for a prolonged period.

The minister also announced that all foreign travelling national minors are to carry documentation proving parental consent to travel.

Talk Radio 702 host Xolani Gwala spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Home Affairs, Thulani Mavuso, about the amendments to the visa regulations.

“We have indicated that we are going to ease the sovereign requirements, particularly for foreign nationals who are travelling with children in order to minimise whatever disruptions they might have.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

