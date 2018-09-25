[LISTEN] Heritage Council calls for heritage levy to protect SA’s sites

Radio 702 | The National Heritage Council has proposed that government adopt a heritage levy to protect South Africa's heritage sites.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Heritage Council has proposed that government adopt a heritage levy to protect South Africa's heritage sites.

Referring to the already existing tourism levy, CEO Sonwabile Mancotywa says every tourism business thrives on heritage.

Mancotywa says: “We need funding to maintain sites, to document our heritage."

Listen to the audio above for more.