[LISTEN] Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?

Bullying leads Parly employee to take own life: Who's to blame?

Radio 702 | Lennox Garane (57) a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division shot himself and left a suicide note which read that he was being bullied his manager.

JOHANNESBURG - Lennox Garane (57), a section manager in parliament’s international relations and protocol division who shot himself, left a note stating that his suicide was a form of protest action against because of the unrelenting bullying he suffered at the hands of a former ANC MP was appointed as his manager.

The note, which read “It’s a protest suicide”, described how the late section manager tried several times to get the matter addressed, including writing letters to the National Assembly Speaker, Baleka Mbete’s office, but was ignored.

Acting Parliamentary spokesperson, Manelisi Wolela, said they understand the hurt and pain experienced by Garane’s family and colleagues.

“The matter itself is subjected to an investigation currently, and Parliament is working on an inquiry to that [in order] to identify all inputs relating to this matter, and to uncover all circumstances pertaining to this matter.”

Wolela said that the former ANC MP implicated in the issue will be subjected to the inquiry launched by Parliament.

“There is no one truth, there are several perspectives that we have to consider,” Wolela added.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)