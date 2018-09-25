[LISTEN] Are there more storms globally this year? Expert weighs in

CapeTalk | Radio 702 host Joanne Joseph interviews climate expert Dr Luciana Esteves.

CAPE TOWN – From the United States to Philippines, several storms have been reported over the past month alone.

Climate expert Dr Luciana Esteves says there are several factors that have led to the globe seeing at least seven storms.

“I think most people would agree that we’re having quite a few storms coming our way and perhaps more frequently than the past… we don’t have evidence at the moment that we have more storms. There are cycles that we might have more or less storms, but when we look at existing data there’s a sign.”

