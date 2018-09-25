Land reform advisory panel to hold first meeting
The panel was announced on Friday as part of the president’s economic stimulus package to revitalise the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new advisory panel on land reform prepares to meet for the first time on Tuesday, its chair Vuyo Mahlati has told Eyewitness News that she hopes to get clear timelines and targets for its work.
Land expropriation without compensation has been a controversial matter in recent months, with the government insisting it will be done in a responsible manner.
Panel chair and president of the African Farmers’ Association of South Africa (Afasa) Mahlati says that she understands the complexities of the contentious land issue.
Mahlati says that’s why her team has such a diverse range of skills and is made up of academics, lawyers and farmers.
“Understanding the specific roles, the inter-relation between ourselves and other stakeholders, and basically how we proceed [sic].”
She says the panel should have a clear idea of the enormity of the task ahead once Tuesday’s meeting wraps up.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
