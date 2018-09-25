Investigation into deadly Limpopo bus crash yielding results

It is understood that the driver tried to flee to Zimbabwe on Monday but was found hiding inside a goods trailer.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say that investigations into a bus crash in which nine people were killed have yielded results after the arrest of the driver.

The man was taken to a hospital with 51 other passengers after Friday's accident.

It is understood that he tried to flee to Zimbabwe on Monday but was found hiding inside a goods trailer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe says, “As the process of intensive investigation by police was unfolding, especially on the possible cause of that accident, he [the driver] then disappeared following his discharge from hospital and fled towards the Beitbridge port of entry. The police were notified, and he was subsequently arrested.”

HUMAN ERROR

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said preliminary investigations show human error is to blame for the bus crash.

During September, another bus crashed on the N1 in Limpopo, killing 11 people.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane revealed they are checking the roadworthiness of the bus along with the licence of the driver.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)