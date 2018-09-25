'Ill' Vittorio Massone a no-show as Nugent inquiry resumes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
Go

'Ill' Vittorio Massone a no-show as Nugent inquiry resumes

The third session of hearings, which got underway in Pretoria, was scheduled to start with the consultancy firm Bain’s managing partner returning to testify.

FILE: A video screengrab of consultancy film Bain’s Vittorio Massone giving his testimony at the Sars inquiry in Pretoria.
FILE: A video screengrab of consultancy film Bain’s Vittorio Massone giving his testimony at the Sars inquiry in Pretoria.
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard that consultancy firm Bain’s managing partner, Vittorio Massone, is unwell and not in a position to testify against at the hearings.

The third session of hearings, which got underway in Pretoria on Tuesday morning, was scheduled to start with Massone returning to testify.

The commission, led by retired Judge Robert Nugent, has been tasked with investigating tax administration and governance under Tom Moyane’s leadership.

Massone’s legal representative, Advocate Juwaid Babamia, says his client has returned to Italy.

“His [Massone] legal representatives consulted with him on 20 September. It became manifest to his legal representatives that he was unwell. Mr Massone was advised to receive immediate medical treatment. He requires treatment and that he is unfit to subject himself to this commission of inquiry.”

Retired Judge Nugent expressed his annoyance at the turn of events.

“As far as the request to excuse him is concerned, it seems to me that’s a bit pointless, and I don’t excuse it. If he ever comes back... and I must say after reading the report, it seems to be very doubtful that he’s going to come back to this commission.”

WATCH: Nugent inquiry into Sars resumes

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA