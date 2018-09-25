'I can't take the shooting going on around me'

Lauren Isaacs looks at the reasons that Caroline Williams is leaving her Facreton home of 62 years.

CAPE TOWN - I remember visiting the Williams family home in Matroos Plein in Factreton as a child.

My grandmother is one of Caroline Williams' closest friends and has been for many years.

Back then, at least 22 years ago, we wouldn't think twice about jumping in my grandma's cream-coloured Colt Galant and driving a short distance down Sunderland Street to visit Mrs Williams. Our safety was never a consideration.

We would be greeted with the brightest of smiles and the warmest hug, followed by tea and biscuits.

I remember the living room being comfortable and welcoming.

Today however, it's much different, as I interview Mrs Williams who has sold her home after 62 years, because of escalating gang violence in the area.

The living room as I remember it is no more. Instead, I step into a bare and cold room, with just a glass chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

In another room, a brown cardboard box is placed in a corner on the floor with framed paintings and flower vases.

I interview Mrs Williams in this room. She sits on a plastic chair as my colleague attaches her camera to its tripod.

Her husband, Basil, who is a year older than her, is too ill to be part of the interview.

Mrs Williams, as I remember her in her home, is no more. This time, her demeanour is different.

She's clearly emotional about the move, and on edge as she mentions several times how much she just wants to get out of this gang-riddled area.

WATCH: Gangsterism forces elderly CT couple out of their home

Mrs Williams recalls the day in July 1956 that she and her family moved into their Matroos Plein home.

"I was just overwhelmed... happy because I had my own little house. I had lovely neighbours. That made me happy."

She never thought that 62 years later, she'd be forced out of her home because of gang violence.

"I can't take the shooting going on around me. Bullets have even come through my bedroom window. When this happened, my husband was sitting on our bed. When the police came, they found the bullets lodged behind my bed stand," says Williams.

The elderly couple has sold their house and has moved in with one of her daughters, Francis Jaftha.

Jaftha's house is situated in what's considered to be a safer part of Factreton.

She stands beside her sobbing mother during the interview and she too becomes emotional.

"My heart is sore to see my parents pack-up and leave their home that holds 62 years of memories. It wasn't an easy task...but my parents had to do this for their own safety. At least I can now put my head on my pillow at night and sleep peacefully, knowing my parents are safe under my roof," says a crying Jaftha.

She says authorities must do something more drastic about the gang violence that's spiraling out of control.

"The crime is getting out of hand. My mother's family refuses to visit her because they are too scared. We need more police."

Residents in the Kensington and Factreton communities are on Tuesday morning taking to the streets in yet another protest against gang violence.

In August, scores of residents shut down a large part of Voortrekker Road as they peacefully demonstrated with placards and posters.