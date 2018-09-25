Home Affairs to 'simplify' rules of travel for foreign national children
Minister Malusi Gigaba announced amendments to the visa regulations on Tuesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says it will simplify the rules of the travel for foreign national children.
Gigaba says the changes follow concerns raised by the tourism sector.
The minister says an international travel advisory will be issued next month to announce the changes affecting children.
“The key changes will be that rather than requiring all foreign nationals who are minors to carry documentation which proves parental consent and certificates of birth, we will rather strongly recommend that the parents of these minors carry the documentation.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
