Health sector unions cautious over Ramaphosa stimulus package

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
Go

Health sector unions cautious over Ramaphosa stimulus package

President Cyril Ramaphosa released details of his plan to revitalise the economy, part of that was to also fill over 2,000 critical medical posts.

Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus. Picture: Facebook.com
Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus. Picture: Facebook.com
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Unions in the health sector have questioned President Cyril Rampahosa’s stimulus package investing funding to immediately buy beds and linen, saying a quick fix won’t solve the overcrowding at hospitals.

On Friday, Ramaphosa released details of his plan to revitalise the economy, part of that was to also fill over 2,000 critical medical posts, including nurses and medical interns.

Last week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that neonatal units across Gauteng are 132% overcrowded.

His comments came after six babies died at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus where Klebsiella broke out due to hospitals filled beyond its capacity.

Simon Hlungwani, president of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, says much more is needed than simply adding beds, linen and filling a small number of vacant posts to revitalise the health sector.

“This should not be a quick fix, it needs proper planning. However, we welcome with caution the initiative in making an effort in addressing the problem,” says Hlungwani.

The spokesperson for the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, Khaya Xaba, agrees that much more needs to be invested to turn around the sector for good.

“We need more medicine, better infrastructure and motivated staff and personnel. Of course, that also speaks of issues of better working conditions.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA