Health sector unions cautious over Ramaphosa stimulus package
President Cyril Ramaphosa released details of his plan to revitalise the economy, part of that was to also fill over 2,000 critical medical posts.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions in the health sector have questioned President Cyril Rampahosa’s stimulus package investing funding to immediately buy beds and linen, saying a quick fix won’t solve the overcrowding at hospitals.
On Friday, Ramaphosa released details of his plan to revitalise the economy, part of that was to also fill over 2,000 critical medical posts, including nurses and medical interns.
Last week, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that neonatal units across Gauteng are 132% overcrowded.
His comments came after six babies died at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus where Klebsiella broke out due to hospitals filled beyond its capacity.
Simon Hlungwani, president of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, says much more is needed than simply adding beds, linen and filling a small number of vacant posts to revitalise the health sector.
“This should not be a quick fix, it needs proper planning. However, we welcome with caution the initiative in making an effort in addressing the problem,” says Hlungwani.
The spokesperson for the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union, Khaya Xaba, agrees that much more needs to be invested to turn around the sector for good.
“We need more medicine, better infrastructure and motivated staff and personnel. Of course, that also speaks of issues of better working conditions.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
Man shot dead in brazen Bedfordview shooting
-
#TotalShutdownCT: Motorists told to brace for traffic disruptions
-
CT cops use stun grenades, water cannons to disperse anti-crime protesters
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela refuses to hand over devices as part of DA probe into leak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.