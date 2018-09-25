Gigaba: SA negotiating visa waivers with Middle East and South America
The Department of Home Affairs Minister said countries in the Middle East and South America are part of the several countries the country is negotiating visa waivers with.
JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that South Africa is negotiating visa waivers with several countries, including those in the Middle East and South America.
Gigaba says that this does not mean citizens from these countries should stay in the country for a prolonged period.
The minister announced amendments to the visa regulations during a briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday.
“It simply means you are allowed to visit South Africa for a minimum of at least 30 days per calendar year, or a maximum of 90 days per calendar year depending on the nature of the agreement between South Africa and your country of origin,” he said.
Gigaba also announced that all foreign travelling national minors are to carry documentation proving parental consent to travel, as part of the department's amendments to the visa regulations.
The key changes will be that all foreign national travelling minors are to carry documentation proving parental consent for the travelling minor to travel, we will rather strongly recommend that travellers carry this documentation #VisaAmendments pic.twitter.com/o9IVP4ZZmS— HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) September 25, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
