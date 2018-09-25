Facreton woman fears for elderly parents' safety as gang violence escalates

Francis Jaftha’s mother and father have sold their home in the area after 62 years.

CAPE TOWN - A Factreton woman says that for too long she's feared for her parents' safety amid the constant threat of gang violence.

Francis Jaftha’s mother and father have sold their home in the area after 62 years. They're moving to a safer part in the neighbourhood to try and escape the violence.

Jaftha stood beside her 87-year-old-mother who was seated on a plastic chair in what used to be their lounge area. A cardboard box filled with decades of memories was placed in a corner.

An emotional Francis Jaftha says that her parents are moving to a safer area in the neighbourhood as gangs are fighting over turf.

“It wasn’t an easy task for her to pack up, but she had to pack up just for her safety and my dad’s. He can’t help himself as he’s on crutches.”

Jaftha says that gang bullets have struck her parents' home on several occasions, leaving them fearful and panicked.

She says it breaks her heart to see her parents pack up and leave their home that holds 62 years of memories. Japhta recalls growing up in Factreton.

“I have many good memories. We could play outside, but not now. By 5pm, my mom has to be inside now. She can’t even enjoy the sun because she’s too scared to sit outside.”

But gangs' reign of terror in the community has only gotten worse over the years.

Caroline Williams, aged 87, remembers the day in July 1956 when she, her husband Basil, and her children moved in.

“I was just overwhelmed and happy. I got my own little house and had lovely neighbours who made me happy.”

But gang violence has spiraled out of control and the Williams’ have had enough. The couple has sold their home and will be moving in with one of their daughters.

“The shooting going around here, I can’t take it. There’ve been many shots on my house, even my room. When the bullets came in, my husband was still on the bed and the police found the bullet just behind my bedstead.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)