Driver in Limpopo deadly bus crash denied bail

He's facing nine counts of culpable homicide and a charge of negligent driving.
JOHANNESBURG - The driver of a bus that overturned on the N1 in Limpopo last week, killing at least nine people, has been denied bail during his court appearance on Tuesday.
The suspect was arrested when he tried to flee to his home country, Zimbabwe, after leaving the hospital where he was being treated along with other passengers who were injured in Friday’s accident.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says: “His case was postponed to 2 October 2018 for further police investigations.”
