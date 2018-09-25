Dirco working with Burkina Faso authorities to free kidnapped SA man

The miner is one of three foreign workers held in the northern part of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department is working with law enforcement agencies in Burkina Faso where a South African has been kidnapped.

The miner is one of three foreign workers held in the northern part of the country.

The abduction of foreign workers has been a serious concern in that country in recent years.

In 2015, a Romanian man was taken by a group linked to al-Qaeda and is still in captivity.

International Relations spokesperson Ndibhuwo Mabaya says: “We’re aware of it and engaging with law enforcement agencies. Our embassy is on top of it. We’ll give feedback when we’re done.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)