Dirco working with Burkina Faso authorities to free kidnapped SA man
The miner is one of three foreign workers held in the northern part of the country.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department is working with law enforcement agencies in Burkina Faso where a South African has been kidnapped.
The miner is one of three foreign workers held in the northern part of the country.
The abduction of foreign workers has been a serious concern in that country in recent years.
In 2015, a Romanian man was taken by a group linked to al-Qaeda and is still in captivity.
International Relations spokesperson Ndibhuwo Mabaya says: “We’re aware of it and engaging with law enforcement agencies. Our embassy is on top of it. We’ll give feedback when we’re done.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
#TotalShutdownCT: Motorists told to brace for traffic disruptions
-
Man shot dead in brazen Bedfordview shooting
-
Limpopo bus crash driver arrested after trying to flee to Zim
-
It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.