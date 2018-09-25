Dirco: SA ambassador back in Israel on private business

The envoy was recalled in May, in protest against the killing of more than 40 Palestinian protesters in Gaza by Israeli security forces.

PRETORIA - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says South African ambassador Sisa Ngombane remains recalled from Israel.

Palestinian support groups expressed outrage when they learnt that Ngombane was back in Israel.

Dirco quickly reacted, saying that Ngombane had gone to Tel Aviv to tend to private family business and would return as soon as this had been done.

Dirco said the reasons for his recall remained relevant, and any return would be properly announced.

The South African government is under pressure to implement the decision taken by the African National Congress in December 2017 to downgrade relations with Israel.

