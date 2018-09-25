Details of Moyane’s meetings with Bain officials revealed at inquiry

Evidence leader Carol Steinberg referred to a handful of at least eight meetings Tom Moyane had with Bain officials.

PRETORIA - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard details of suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s meetings with consultancy firm Bain & Company which started 11 months before he was appointed.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance under Moyane’s tenure, which started in September 2014.

The commission heard on Tuesday that Bain managing partner Vittorio Massone is too ill to testify at this stage.

Evidence leader Carol Steinberg referred to a handful of at least eight meetings Moyane had with Bain officials.

“On 6 August 2014, Bain had some sort of breakfast and Moyane was there but that was a general meeting. On Thursday 28 Augusts 2014, there was a meeting at Bain’s offices and in addition to Moyane and others, [Jonas] Makwakwa attended that meeting.”

She says the Sars restructuring plan was being developed.

“Bain and Moyane had not set foot into Sars and there was already a new model.”

Soon after Moyane was appointed he fired most of the Sars executive committee.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)