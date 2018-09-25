Details of Moyane’s meetings with Bain officials revealed at inquiry
Evidence leader Carol Steinberg referred to a handful of at least eight meetings Tom Moyane had with Bain officials.
PRETORIA - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard details of suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane’s meetings with consultancy firm Bain & Company which started 11 months before he was appointed.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance under Moyane’s tenure, which started in September 2014.
The commission heard on Tuesday that Bain managing partner Vittorio Massone is too ill to testify at this stage.
Evidence leader Carol Steinberg referred to a handful of at least eight meetings Moyane had with Bain officials.
“On 6 August 2014, Bain had some sort of breakfast and Moyane was there but that was a general meeting. On Thursday 28 Augusts 2014, there was a meeting at Bain’s offices and in addition to Moyane and others, [Jonas] Makwakwa attended that meeting.”
She says the Sars restructuring plan was being developed.
“Bain and Moyane had not set foot into Sars and there was already a new model.”
Soon after Moyane was appointed he fired most of the Sars executive committee.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
-
[UPDATE] PTA man accused of raping girl (6) denied bail
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
South Africans urged to pay TV licenses to sustain SABC
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.