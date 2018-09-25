DA in Limpopo says Phalaphala FM staff barred from speaking about VBS Bank

It is alleged that this ban is in relation to money deposited into VBS by Vhembe and eight other municipalities in Limpopo totalling to R1.2 billion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo says it wants answers from the SABC board after claims that Phalaphala FM staff have been barred from speaking about VBS Mutual Bank and the Vhembe District Municipality.

It is alleged that this ban is in relation to money deposited into VBS by Vhembe and eight other municipalities in Limpopo totalling to R1.2 billion.

The DA claims these deposits were in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act as they were made despite instructions from the National Treasury that municipalities may not make payments to the bank.

The DA's Jacobus Jacques Smalle says the allegations of media gagging at Phalaphala FM go against freedom of expression and the right to access information.

“It is clear that there is a space that is not able to provide impartial and unbiased reporting and currently the Democratic Alliance will now escalate this matter to a national matter and we will further lay complaints with the Broadcasting Complaints Commission [of South Africa].”

Eyewitness News has tried to contact the SABC, but the broadcaster has been unavailable for comment.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)