CT cops use stun grenades, water cannons to disperse anti-crime protesters

Residents in areas including Kensington, Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis, Manenberg, Kraaifontein and Hanover Park have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning.

South African Police Service (SAPS) members pictured in Bomteheuwel during an anti-crime march which took place in parts of Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
South African Police Service (SAPS) members pictured in Bomteheuwel during an anti-crime march which took place in parts of Cape Town on 25 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Regan Thaw 15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – It’s a problem that has stalked and haunted many Cape Town communities for decades. Gang violence is going nowhere.

Many residents in areas stricken by the gangsterism are again publicly venting their frustrations on Tuesday.

“Here in Kensington, the shootings go heavy. I want to know where the police are when these things happen.”

Another resident added: “On the news, they’ll say the community doesn’t stand with police, but where is the community and police right now? Right next to each other.”

Earlier, police used stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse a crowd of demonstrators which had been blocking off a main intersection.

The most recent crime figures show the Western Cape had the highest number of gang killings with 808 murders recorded over the last financial year.

Reacting to the demonstrations, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith says it's time the Western Cape government be given control of policing.

“At this stage all public order police is under the control of the South African Police Service. I think it’s time for provincial government to be given control of police, so that they can fix the mess national police have made of it. This can happen through the assignment of the function, and it would bring us closer to international best practice.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

