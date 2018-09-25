CT cops use stun grenades, water cannons to disperse anti-crime protesters
Residents in areas including Kensington, Bonteheuwel, Bishop Lavis, Manenberg, Kraaifontein and Hanover Park have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning.
CAPE TOWN – It’s a problem that has stalked and haunted many Cape Town communities for decades. Gang violence is going nowhere.
Many residents in areas stricken by the gangsterism are again publicly venting their frustrations on Tuesday.
“Here in Kensington, the shootings go heavy. I want to know where the police are when these things happen.”
Another resident added: “On the news, they’ll say the community doesn’t stand with police, but where is the community and police right now? Right next to each other.”
Earlier, police used stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse a crowd of demonstrators which had been blocking off a main intersection.
#CTCrimeProtests Police and Bonteheuwel residents stand on either side of Blue Gum Road CA pic.twitter.com/YapKwbnT7W— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
#TotalShutdown In Hanover Park, a group of residents are preventing motorists from entering Hanover Park Avenue. SF pic.twitter.com/ZvlycmawpC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
The most recent crime figures show the Western Cape had the highest number of gang killings with 808 murders recorded over the last financial year.
Reacting to the demonstrations, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith says it's time the Western Cape government be given control of policing.
“At this stage all public order police is under the control of the South African Police Service. I think it’s time for provincial government to be given control of police, so that they can fix the mess national police have made of it. This can happen through the assignment of the function, and it would bring us closer to international best practice.”
#TotalShutdown Situation along 18th Avenue in Kensington. A small group of residents have gathered. Gathering is peaceful. Residents are standing on the side of the road. Police are keeping a watchful eye on them. SF pic.twitter.com/ORaccxdKdp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
