CT calm after disruptions, clashes & arrests during anti-crime total shutdown
Several communities voiced their frustrations over issues like gangsterism and drugs. In Bonteheuwel tensions ran high and police fired stun grenades into the crowd.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s streets are calm after a morning of disruptions, clashes and arrests amid anti-crime demonstrations across the city.
Several communities voiced their frustrations over issues like gangsterism and drugs. In Bonteheuwel tensions ran high and police fired stun grenades into the crowd.
From Hanover Park to Kensington and Bonteheuwel, the message is clear: residents have had enough of gang violence and want government to intervene.
#TotalShutdown In Hanover Park, a group of residents are preventing motorists from entering Hanover Park Avenue. SF pic.twitter.com/ZvlycmawpC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
A Hanover Park resident swallows back tears as she recounts the day her husband was shot dead earlier this year.
“Gangsters are taking our lives and we as the community have had enough. They shot my husband who was not a gangster. It’s our turn to the take the streets back. These streets belong to Hanover Park [residents], not the gangsters.”
In Kensington, residents say they often fear for their safety and that of their children due to ongoing shootings.
“…We can’t walk to the shops, take taxis to work, [and] when we return from work we have to stay behind because of the shootings.”
Eight protesters have been arrested in Bonteheuwel on charges of public violence.
WATCH: Enough! communities across CT rally together against gang violence
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
