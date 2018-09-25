CT anti-crime demonstrators demand peace

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
Go

CT anti-crime demonstrators demand peace

On Tuesday morning, there was disruptions, clashes and arrests as fed-up residents took to the streets, protesting against gangsterism and drugs.

Residents are gathering in Hanover Park to give an update on Tuesday morning’s community demonstrations. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Residents are gathering in Hanover Park to give an update on Tuesday morning’s community demonstrations. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of anti-crime demonstrations in Cape Town have vowed to continue until peace has been restored to their neighbourhoods.

On Tuesday morning, there was disruptions, clashes and arrests as fed-up residents took to the streets, protesting against gangsterism and drugs.

Community leaders have on Tuesday afternoon gathered in Hanover Park to update residents on their plans going forward.

Hanover Park residents passionately interact with community leaders.

One woman said: “We can’t go to the shop, we live in fear.”

WATCH: Enough! Communities across CT rally together against gang violence

Ottery protest organiser Faraan September has applauded the participation of young people.

“Our kids said enough is enough, we’re tired. If you want to do your drugs, go find a place to smoke them.”

Besides demonstrating against the debilitating effects of rampant gang violence in some Cape Town communities, the demonstrators have also called for an end to poverty and unemployment.

This morning police intervened with stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse protesters in Bonteheuwel.

Eight people were arrested.

A bolstered metro police presence is patrolling arterial routes linking suburbs.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA