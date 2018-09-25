CT anti-crime demonstrators demand peace

On Tuesday morning, there was disruptions, clashes and arrests as fed-up residents took to the streets, protesting against gangsterism and drugs.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of anti-crime demonstrations in Cape Town have vowed to continue until peace has been restored to their neighbourhoods.

On Tuesday morning, there was disruptions, clashes and arrests as fed-up residents took to the streets, protesting against gangsterism and drugs.

Community leaders have on Tuesday afternoon gathered in Hanover Park to update residents on their plans going forward.

Hanover Park residents passionately interact with community leaders.

One woman said: “We can’t go to the shop, we live in fear.”

Ottery protest organiser Faraan September has applauded the participation of young people.

“Our kids said enough is enough, we’re tired. If you want to do your drugs, go find a place to smoke them.”

Besides demonstrating against the debilitating effects of rampant gang violence in some Cape Town communities, the demonstrators have also called for an end to poverty and unemployment.

This morning police intervened with stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse protesters in Bonteheuwel.

Eight people were arrested.

A bolstered metro police presence is patrolling arterial routes linking suburbs.

