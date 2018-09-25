Chamisa says he hasn't been contacted by Mnangagwa about parly position

Experts say creating the post of leader of the opposition for Chamisa in the National Assembly would require an amendment to the new Constitution.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he hasn’t been contacted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over a new position the state leader reportedly wants to create for him in Parliament.

Chamisa is not a Member of Parliament, but experts say creating the post of leader of the opposition for Chamisa in the National Assembly would require an amendment to the new constitution.

Legal watchdog Veritas is cautioning against amending the Constitution.

It says political problems should be resolved politically, and not by tinkering with the country’s foundational document.

Mnangagwa said last week that he’s considering creating a position for Chamisa as leader of the opposition in Parliament.

It's seen as part of his efforts to reach out to the Movement for Democratic Change leader, who’s refused to recognise Mnangagwa’s victory in July's presidential polls.

In a tweet on Sunday, Chamisa told supporters he hadn’t been approached by Mnangagwa with any offer, and said his role in the struggle isn’t about perks, position or title.

DON'T BE MISLED BY HEADLINES...There's no offer from Mnangagwa & no dialogue or contact with him. Our struggle is by & for YOU THE PEOPLE. Your WILL & wellbeing come first. My role in the struggle is not about perks, position, title or entitlement but to fight for you.#Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 24, 2018

