Chamisa says he hasn't been contacted by Mnangagwa about parly position
Experts say creating the post of leader of the opposition for Chamisa in the National Assembly would require an amendment to the new Constitution.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he hasn’t been contacted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa over a new position the state leader reportedly wants to create for him in Parliament.
Chamisa is not a Member of Parliament, but experts say creating the post of leader of the opposition for Chamisa in the National Assembly would require an amendment to the new constitution.
Legal watchdog Veritas is cautioning against amending the Constitution.
It says political problems should be resolved politically, and not by tinkering with the country’s foundational document.
Mnangagwa said last week that he’s considering creating a position for Chamisa as leader of the opposition in Parliament.
It's seen as part of his efforts to reach out to the Movement for Democratic Change leader, who’s refused to recognise Mnangagwa’s victory in July's presidential polls.
In a tweet on Sunday, Chamisa told supporters he hadn’t been approached by Mnangagwa with any offer, and said his role in the struggle isn’t about perks, position or title.
DON'T BE MISLED BY HEADLINES...There's no offer from Mnangagwa & no dialogue or contact with him. Our struggle is by & for YOU THE PEOPLE. Your WILL & wellbeing come first. My role in the struggle is not about perks, position, title or entitlement but to fight for you.#Godisinit— Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 24, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim school deputy headmaster faces outrage after announcing he's gay
-
WHO: Congo Ebola outbreak could worsen rapidly
-
[ANALYSIS] Lifting the lid on the black box of informal trade in Africa
-
Prince William visits Namibia on conservation tour
-
Standard Bank says Nigeria may review penalty in MTN funds repatriation
-
Dirco working with Burkina Faso authorities to free kidnapped SA man
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.