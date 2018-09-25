Popular Topics
Cape woman (51) gang raped by group posing as police

The incident occurred near Glentana at the weekend.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
9 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the gang rape of a woman by a group of men who posed as police officers in the Southern Cape.

The incident occurred near Glentana at the weekend.

It's understood that the woman was travelling in her car on the R102 near Glentana on Saturday evening when she was pulled over by what looked like an official police vehicle.

Four men dressed in what appeared to be South African Police Service (SAPS) uniforms approached her vehicle.

The 51-year-old was then handcuffed, blindfolded and repeatedly raped. She was also robbed. No arrests have been made.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

