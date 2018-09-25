Calls for PTA man accused of raping girl (6) to be denied bail
The 21-year-old allegedly attacked the six-year-old inside a toilet cubicle at a Dros franchise on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - There are calls for a man accused of raping a young girl at a Pretoria restaurant to remain in custody.
The 21-year-old allegedly attacked the six-year-old inside a toilet cubicle at a Dros franchise on Saturday.
He was handcuffed on the scene and is appearing in court on Tuesday afternoon.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse spokesperson Vincentia Dlamini says they're hoping he's denied bail.
“There needs to be a precedent that needs to be set, starting with him not getting bail and then the outrage of society. It doesn’t help us if there are no repercussions for such cruelty on our children.”
Dros has not yet responded to requests for comment.
