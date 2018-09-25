Britney Spears unhappy about child support settlement
The 'Piece of Me' hit-maker is reportedly frustrated by the agreement drawn up between herself and her former spouse but knew something had to be worked out so they can "put this behind" them.
LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears is "very unhappy" about the new child support agreement with her ex-husband Kevin Federline but is glad they can now "put this behind" them.
The Piece of Me hit-maker is reportedly frustrated by the agreement drawn up between herself and her former spouse but knew something had to be worked out so they can "put this behind" them.
A source said: "They are not happy and think the settlement is ludicrous. But they wanted to make an agreement so that they could move on. She was tired of fighting about it and is ready to get on with her life and put this behind her."
Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said: "I am happy that they came around to resolving this matter. I am sure that they decided the money would be better extended on child support than on attorney's fees, which would've achieved the same result for Kevin but only after months and hundreds of thousands of dollars on litigation. They made a wise decision."
The couple, who split in 2007, share Jayden James (11) and Sean Preston (12) and all "pending matters" surrounding their child support battle have been resolved.
The insider told E! News: "As of Friday they signed a stipulation that resolved all the pending matters that Kevin had asked the court to rule on. Kevin is getting more money monthly than what he had originally asked for before he ever filed his RFO. Britney's team would've been better off settling with Kevin at that time because now he got more than what he initially asked for. There are more attorney fees that Britney agreed to pay that were folded into the settlement, in addition to the $100,000 Mark Kaplan was already rewarded."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah on the real struggle with calling 10111 operators
-
Lying to the pastor? Our Perfect Wedding bride raises eyebrows
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 21 September 2018
-
In Cuba, condom use stretches far beyond sex
-
It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'
-
[PICTURES] South Africans celebrate #HeritageDay in cultural style
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.