Britney Spears unhappy about child support settlement

The Piece of Me hit-maker is reportedly frustrated by the agreement drawn up between herself and her former spouse but knew something had to be worked out so they can "put this behind" them.

A source said: "They are not happy and think the settlement is ludicrous. But they wanted to make an agreement so that they could move on. She was tired of fighting about it and is ready to get on with her life and put this behind her."

Federline's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said: "I am happy that they came around to resolving this matter. I am sure that they decided the money would be better extended on child support than on attorney's fees, which would've achieved the same result for Kevin but only after months and hundreds of thousands of dollars on litigation. They made a wise decision."

The couple, who split in 2007, share Jayden James (11) and Sean Preston (12) and all "pending matters" surrounding their child support battle have been resolved.

The insider told E! News: "As of Friday they signed a stipulation that resolved all the pending matters that Kevin had asked the court to rule on. Kevin is getting more money monthly than what he had originally asked for before he ever filed his RFO. Britney's team would've been better off settling with Kevin at that time because now he got more than what he initially asked for. There are more attorney fees that Britney agreed to pay that were folded into the settlement, in addition to the $100,000 Mark Kaplan was already rewarded."