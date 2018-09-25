Britain must make clear what it wants on Brexit - Merkel

Bloekombos taxi rank closed amid conflict between rival taxi associations
Chancellor of German, Angela Merkel said it was important for Britain to decide what it wants out of negotiations it is having with European Union for the sake of its economy.
BERLIN - Britain still has to decide exactly what it wants out of negotiations with the European Union on Brexit, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, adding six to eight weeks of hard work lie ahead to reach a possible deal in October.
“The economy needs clarity...What is important is what Britain really wants - the discussion there is not so clear,” Merkel told a German business audience, adding Britain cannot belong to one part of the single market but not the other three.
