Bonginkosi Madikizela refuses to hand over devices as part of DA probe into leak

CAPE TOWN – It’s unclear how long the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) internal probe into the leaking of confidential information will take.

The investigation by the party's federal legal commission comes after details of leader Mmusi Maimane’s intention to stand as a Western Cape premier candidate were leaked to the media. He eventually opted not to throw his hat into the ring.

But the DA’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he's been asked to hand over his electronic devices as part of the probe, which he's refused to do.

“I share the concerns my colleagues have about people leaking information to the media. We must find better ways of dealing with these issues because the kind of reaction from the leak, which required some of us to hand over our devices, I don’t think that’s helping.”

