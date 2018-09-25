Bloekombos taxi rank closed amid conflict between rival taxi associations
Meanwhile, the Bellville taxi rank which is also shut remains a no-go zone for a fourth day following separate shootings over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The Bloekombos taxi rank in Kraaifontein has had to be closed in a bid to quell tensions between two Cata-affiliated taxi associations.
The Bellville taxi rank, which is also shut, remains a no-go zone for the fourth day following separate shootings over the weekend.
On Friday three people were shot and wounded at the rank.
Another shootout erupted on Saturday.
In July violence broke out between the same two associations.
#BellvilleTaxiShootings It’s a bit chaotic in Voortrekker road in Bellville this morning due to the taxi rank being closed following shootings over the weekend. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/goTIaOEfVF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018
Several roads leading to the Bellville taxi rank, one of the biggest public transport interchanges in Cape Town, remain closed.
Taxi drivers are now operating from Voortrekker Road, which has led to even more congested traffic than usual.
In a bid to make a quick buck, taxi operators can be seen shouting out the names of different areas, hoping to catch the attention of commuters.
Law enforcement officials are monitoring the area.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
Cape woman (51) gang raped by group posing as police
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
Gigaba: SA negotiating visa waivers with Middle East and South America
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.