Bloekombos taxi rank closed amid conflict between rival taxi associations

Meanwhile, the Bellville taxi rank which is also shut remains a no-go zone for a fourth day following separate shootings over the weekend.

FILE: Abandoned taxis seen at the Bellville taxi rank on 6 August 2018, as a strike got underway in Cape Town. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Bloekombos taxi rank in Kraaifontein has had to be closed in a bid to quell tensions between two Cata-affiliated taxi associations.

The Bellville taxi rank, which is also shut, remains a no-go zone for the fourth day following separate shootings over the weekend.

On Friday three people were shot and wounded at the rank.

Another shootout erupted on Saturday.

In July violence broke out between the same two associations.

Several roads leading to the Bellville taxi rank, one of the biggest public transport interchanges in Cape Town, remain closed.

Taxi drivers are now operating from Voortrekker Road, which has led to even more congested traffic than usual.

In a bid to make a quick buck, taxi operators can be seen shouting out the names of different areas, hoping to catch the attention of commuters.

Law enforcement officials are monitoring the area.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

