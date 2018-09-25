Bloekombos taxi rank closed amid conflict between rival taxi associations

Meanwhile, the Bellville taxi rank which is also shut remains a no-go zone for a fourth day following separate shootings over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Bloekombos taxi rank in Kraaifontein has had to be closed in a bid to quell tensions between two Cata-affiliated taxi associations.

The Bellville taxi rank, which is also shut, remains a no-go zone for the fourth day following separate shootings over the weekend.

On Friday three people were shot and wounded at the rank.

Another shootout erupted on Saturday.

In July violence broke out between the same two associations.

#BellvilleTaxiShootings It’s a bit chaotic in Voortrekker road in Bellville this morning due to the taxi rank being closed following shootings over the weekend. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/goTIaOEfVF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 25, 2018

Several roads leading to the Bellville taxi rank, one of the biggest public transport interchanges in Cape Town, remain closed.

Taxi drivers are now operating from Voortrekker Road, which has led to even more congested traffic than usual.

In a bid to make a quick buck, taxi operators can be seen shouting out the names of different areas, hoping to catch the attention of commuters.

Law enforcement officials are monitoring the area.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)