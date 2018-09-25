Bellville taxi rank remains closed as shooting suspects due in court
The Western Cape Transport Department says the Bellville taxi rank will remain closed until police have given the all-clear.
CAPE TOWN - The Bellville taxi rank will remain closed for as long as it necessary to ensure it's safe again.
Following two separate shootings between Friday and Saturday in which three people were wounded, the rank has been closed by Transport authorities.
The Western Cape Transport Department says the Bellville taxi rank will remain closed until police have given the all-clear.
The Transport authority suspended the two associations allegedly responsible for the shootings over the weekend.
The police's Andre Traut says that four suspects are in police custody in connection with the attacks.
“They are due to make a court appearance in Bellville on Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the matter are being investigated by police.”
Law enforcement officers will continue monitoring the vicinity in case of flare-ups.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Man shot dead in brazen Bedfordview shooting
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'
-
Limpopo bus crash driver arrested after trying to flee to Zim
-
City of CT: No permits issued for Tuesday’s total shutdown protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.