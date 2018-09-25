Bellville taxi rank remains closed as shooting suspects due in court

The Western Cape Transport Department says the Bellville taxi rank will remain closed until police have given the all-clear.

CAPE TOWN - The Bellville taxi rank will remain closed for as long as it necessary to ensure it's safe again.

Following two separate shootings between Friday and Saturday in which three people were wounded, the rank has been closed by Transport authorities.

The Transport authority suspended the two associations allegedly responsible for the shootings over the weekend.

The police's Andre Traut says that four suspects are in police custody in connection with the attacks.

“They are due to make a court appearance in Bellville on Tuesday. The circumstances surrounding the matter are being investigated by police.”

Law enforcement officers will continue monitoring the vicinity in case of flare-ups.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)