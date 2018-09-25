Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
Go

Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears

Tom Moyane appointed Bain to restructure Sars, and it’s been credited with introducing numerous inefficiencies and leading to a tax under-collection.

FILE: A screengrab of retired Judge Robert Nugent. Picture: YouTube.
FILE: A screengrab of retired Judge Robert Nugent. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has seen correspondence which reveals how officials at consultancy firm Bain seemingly celebrated the resignation of senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) officials in the months after Tom Moyane was appointed.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent has been appointed to investigate tax administration and governance during Moyane’s tenure.

Moyane appointed Bain to restructure Sars, and it’s been credited with introducing numerous inefficiencies and leading to a tax under-collection.

Evidence leader, Advocate Carol Steinberg, showed the commission a presentation Bain gave to Moyane prior to his appointment, which referred to neutralising people who would hamper change in an organisation.

She then referred to an email between Bain staff, after former Sars chief operating officer Barry Hore resigned three months after Moyane’s appointment.

“[And] he writes: ‘Goodbye Barry Hore...,” Steinberg said.

“Bain’s managing partner Vittorio Massone responds by saying: 'Now I’m scared by Tom [Moyane]. This guy was supposed to be untouchable, and it took Moyane two weeks to make him resign.'"

“This email suggests that the more innocuous reading of neutralising is not, in fact, the correct one.”

The commission heard that Massone is ill and cannot testify at this stage.

WATCH: Nugent inquiry into Sars resumes

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA