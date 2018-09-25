Bain’s Vittorio Massone expected back at Nugent Commission of Inquiry
Vittorio Massone testified at the commission earlier this month, where he conceded that there were significant shortfalls in the process to draft a new structure for the South African Revenue Service.
PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain’s managing partner, Vittorio Massone, is due back in the hot seat on Tuesday when the Nugent Commission of Inquiry kicks off for a third round of public hearings.
Massone testified at the commission earlier this month, where he conceded that there were significant shortfalls in the process to draft a new structure for the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
He further revealed that he had held meetings with suspended commissioner Tom Moyane and former President Jacob Zuma prior to Bain being awarded the contract to restructure Sars.
Since Massone last testified, he was relieved of his duties to allow him more time to fully cooperate with the commission of inquiry.
The company also launched an independent investigation led by global law firm Baker McKenzie.
Bain agreed to set aside their R164 million fee, including interest.
Also due to return to testify on Tuesday is Treasury’s supply chain management compliance official, Solly Tshitangano.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
#TotalShutdownCT: Motorists told to brace for traffic disruptions
-
Man shot dead in brazen Bedfordview shooting
-
Limpopo bus crash driver arrested after trying to flee to Zim
-
It's lit on social media: 'It's Heritage Day not Braai Day'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.