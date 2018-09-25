Bain’s Vittorio Massone expected back at Nugent Commission of Inquiry

Vittorio Massone testified at the commission earlier this month, where he conceded that there were significant shortfalls in the process to draft a new structure for the South African Revenue Service.

PRETORIA - Consultancy firm Bain’s managing partner, Vittorio Massone, is due back in the hot seat on Tuesday when the Nugent Commission of Inquiry kicks off for a third round of public hearings.

Massone testified at the commission earlier this month, where he conceded that there were significant shortfalls in the process to draft a new structure for the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

He further revealed that he had held meetings with suspended commissioner Tom Moyane and former President Jacob Zuma prior to Bain being awarded the contract to restructure Sars.

Since Massone last testified, he was relieved of his duties to allow him more time to fully cooperate with the commission of inquiry.

The company also launched an independent investigation led by global law firm Baker McKenzie.

Bain agreed to set aside their R164 million fee, including interest.

Also due to return to testify on Tuesday is Treasury’s supply chain management compliance official, Solly Tshitangano.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)