Amla, Du Plessis ruled out of Zim ODI series
Proteas batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the ODI squad to take on Zimbabwe in the three-match series starting in Kimberley on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas batsman Dean Elgar has been added to the One-Day International (ODI) squad to take on Zimbabwe in the three-match series starting in Kimberley on Sunday. Elgar replaces Hashim Amla, who has been ruled out of the series due to a finger injury.
Commenting on the injury, team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: "Hashim sustained a tear to the tendon in his left fifth digit while fielding during the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League. The injury will need up to three weeks to heal, making him unavailable for the series against Zimbabwe.
"The CSA medical committee has also withdrawn Faf [du Plessis] from the ODI series. He has not made a satisfactory recovery from his shoulder injury and has been given more time to make a complete recovery. We are hopeful he will be fit enough to return to lead the T20 side for the three-match series against Zimbabwe."
JP Duminy will lead the side in Du Plessis’ absence.
CSA National Selection Panel (NSP) convener, Linda Zondi, says Elgar’s recent form and experience will be added value at the top of the order.
“We have said that the Zimbabwe series is an opportunity to further explore our ODI options and the unfortunate injury to Hashim gives us an opportunity to see what Dean is capable of in the limited-overs format. He has always been on our radar having put in consistent performances both in South Africa and the UK, and brings a wealth of valuable experience to the batting group in Hashim and Faf’s absence.”
Keshav Maharaj has been released from the ODI squad and will play for the Hollywoodbets Dolphins in their first round four-day competition fixture against the Multiply Titans starting at SuperSport Park on Wednesday
