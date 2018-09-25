Alleged wife killer Packham appears in court for breaching bail conditions

The case against Rob Packham has been postponed to Friday to allow the defence enough time to prepare, as the necessary documents were received only on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham has appeared in court for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

The 57-year-old was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.

Packham was apprehended by Diep River police officers on Thursday night on a warrant of arrest for breaching his bail conditions by allegedly intimidating witnesses.

His trial has been set down for February in the Western Cape High Court.

The 57-year-old was released on R50,000 bail following his arrest in March.

The court has previously heard the accused allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day Gill disappeared.

