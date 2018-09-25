Alleged wife killer Packham appears in court for breaching bail conditions
The case against Rob Packham has been postponed to Friday to allow the defence enough time to prepare, as the necessary documents were received only on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham has appeared in court for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.
The 57-year-old was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.
The case against Packham has been postponed to Friday to allow the defence enough time to prepare, as the necessary documents were received only on Tuesday.
Packham was apprehended by Diep River police officers on Thursday night on a warrant of arrest for breaching his bail conditions by allegedly intimidating witnesses.
His trial has been set down for February in the Western Cape High Court.
The 57-year-old was released on R50,000 bail following his arrest in March.
The court has previously heard the accused allegedly tried to arrange an alibi on the day Gill disappeared.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Bain staff celebrated resignation of top Sars official, Nugent inquiry hears
-
Details of Moyane’s meetings with Bain officials revealed at inquiry
-
Police hunt shooters after man killed in Bedfordview
-
6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules
-
Ramaphosa: SA will handle land issue in same way it dealt with apartheid
-
[UPDATE] PTA man accused of raping girl (6) denied bail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.