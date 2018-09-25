6 key things you need to know about SA's revised visa rules

These visa amendments are in line with recommendations by the inter-ministerial committee on immigration regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Tuesday revealed a number of changes to South Africa's current immigration regulations, which may ease international travel for locals and foreigners.

Here are five key amendments Gigaba mentioned:

TRAVELLING CHILDREN

"The key changes will be that rather than requiring all foreign nationals who are minors to carry documentation which proves parental consent and certificates of birth, we will rather strongly recommend that the parents of these minors carry the documentation,” he says.

Gigaba says travelling South African minors are still required to prove parental consent when travelling outside the country.

NEW ZEALAND E-VISA

Home Affairs will start piloting an e-visa for New Zealand by April 2019. This will enhance efficiency in issuing visas to tourists and business people visiting South Africa from New Zealand.

INTRODUCING E-GATES

e-Gates, which allow travellers to process their documentation electronically, will also be piloted for trusted travellers at OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka International Airports by 2019.

NO MORE VISAS REQUIRED FOR THESE COUNTRIES

Gigaba says negotiations are being finalised on visa regulations to conclude visa waiver agreements (VWA) for ordinary passport holder for countries like Algeria, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Cuba, among others.

SIMPLIFIED VISAS FOR CHINA AND INDIA

The minister says Home Affairs is simplifying visa regulation requirements for countries such as China and India by making provisions for taking biometrics on arrival in South Africa.

MULTIPLE ENTRY VISAS FOR BRICS BUSINESS TRAVELLERS

South Africa will also issue 10-year multiple entry visas within five days of applications to business people from Brazil, India, China and Russia. These applicants will not need to apply in person and can use courier services.