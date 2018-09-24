Losi: State capture, corruption behind looming SABC job cuts
The cash-strapped SABC is amid a restructuring process that might see it retrench hundreds of workers as it looks to cut its R3.1 billion salary bill.
JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi says state capture and corruption are some of the reasons behind the impending job cuts at the public broadcaster.
The cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is amid a restructuring process that might see it retrench hundreds of workers as it looks to cut its R3.1 billion salary bill.
The trade union federation and the Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane have slammed the reported impending jobs move.
Losi says workers are paying for consequences of poor leadership.
“It’s because of the massive corruption that has taken place at the SABC, that people created jobs that never existed because they wanted people who are going to drive their own, narrow and selfish agenda of accumulation at the expense of workers.”
Meanwhile, Media Monitoring Africa says the SABC cannot be allowed to collapse due to the challenges it’s facing.
Media Monitoring's William Bird says tough calls need to be made to ensure the survival of the SABC.
LISTEN: Has SABC begun retrenching employees?
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
SAA mulls selling assets amid near crippling debt - report
-
Nkabinde’s resignation leads to complaints against McBride being withdrawn
-
Heritage Day celebrations to get underway across SA
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’
-
Edna Molewa to receive special state funeral
-
‘Several areas in WC still gripped by water crisis’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.