Losi: State capture, corruption behind looming SABC job cuts

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi says state capture and corruption are some of the reasons behind the impending job cuts at the public broadcaster.

The cash-strapped South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is amid a restructuring process that might see it retrench hundreds of workers as it looks to cut its R3.1 billion salary bill.

The trade union federation and the Minister of Communications Nomvula Mokonyane have slammed the reported impending jobs move.

Losi says workers are paying for consequences of poor leadership.

“It’s because of the massive corruption that has taken place at the SABC, that people created jobs that never existed because they wanted people who are going to drive their own, narrow and selfish agenda of accumulation at the expense of workers.”

Meanwhile, Media Monitoring Africa says the SABC cannot be allowed to collapse due to the challenges it’s facing.

Media Monitoring's William Bird says tough calls need to be made to ensure the survival of the SABC.

