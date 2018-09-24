WCED investigating alleged attacks on teachers
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver says the department condemns the behaviour and will continue its investigation.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is investigating two cases in George and Cape Town where learners allegedly stabbed teachers.
In Manenberg, a pupil allegedly stabbed a teacher last Wednesday and in George, a similar incident occurred a week ago.
“The WCED will not tolerate any form of corporal punishment. We’ll also not tolerate any form of aggression or threats against our teachers.”
Meanwhile, the South African Democratic Teachers Union Eastern Cape provincial secretary Chris Mdingi is calling on society as well as the Education Department to address the escalating violence in schools.
“We’re calling upon the society, parents and all stakeholders to enrol, enlist and get their hands dirty and come into the forefront so we can jointly confront this syndrome.”
Earlier in September in the North West province, a learner allegedly stabbed a teacher to death and in Gauteng, a learner was arrested for pointing a firearm at an educator.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
