Water crisis still grips Oudtshoorn Municipality

The municipality declared a local state of disaster in July 2018 due to low dam levels.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Oudtshoorn Municipality says the town is still in a water crisis and seeks to start an emergency pipeline.

The municipality declared a local state of disaster in July 2018 due to low dam levels.

Since this declaration, the Raubenheimer Dam level has risen from 30.7% to 40.49%.

However, due to the hot weather and minimal rainfall that is to come, the municipality is pursuing disaster relief programs.

Mayor Colan Sylvester says the municipality has filed applications with provincial and national government about an emergency pipeline.

“The estimated cost is about R18 million and we’re still in the application process.”

Other relief programs include targeting water leaks in residential areas.

The mayor appeals to residents to decrease consumption to 50kl per person.

Meanwhile, in the nearby town of Beaufort West, water restrictions intensified at the beginning of September as the average dam level in the Karoo region is 18%.

The municipality introduced water shedding to decrease water consumption in the drought-stricken area.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

