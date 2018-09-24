UK man suspected of being Isis member held in Syria
The man, who claims to be a pharmacist, was captured by Kurdish forces a month ago.
LONDON - A British man is being held in Syria on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State (Isis).
A video of his capture has been posted on social media and shows the man, Anwar Miah saying he has lived in Syria for four years.
While blindfolded he claims to be a pharmacist from Birmingham who’s been working as a medic within Islamic State territory.
He was captured in Deir al-Zour and it’s thought he’s being held in a northern Syrian prison under guard by American special forces.
At least three other Britons are in custody in Syria accused of being Isis members including two Londoners accused of belonging to a cell which beheaded 27 western hostages.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
