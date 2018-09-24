Popular Topics
Thelle Mogoerane Hospital contains infant unit following Klebsiella outbreak

The Thelle Mogoerane hospital in Vosloorus. Picture: da-gpl.co.za
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Thelle Mogoerane Hospita l in Vosloorus says it's contained an infant’s unit in the hospital following a Klebsiella pneumonia outbreak earlier this month.

Out of the 12 babies who tested positive for the bacteria, six died, four have been discharged and two are still being monitored.

The source of the outbreak is still unknown but overcrowding has been cited as a potential cause for the spread of the bacteria.

Hospital CEO Jatin Ganda said: “Overcrowding is a driver for outbreaks of infections. Overcrowding is a problem in our state hospitals in Gauteng, without question.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

