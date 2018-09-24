Serena Williams keen to ‘move on’ from US Open row
The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost the decider in straight sets to Naomi Osaka after a fiery confrontation with chair umpire Carlos Ramos that she later blamed on sexism.
SYDNEY - Serena Williams says she is trying to “move on” from the meltdown that overshadowed her US Open final loss but remains perplexed at her coach’s admission he illegally signalled to her.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost the decider in straight sets to Japan’s Naomi Osaka after a fiery confrontation with chair umpire Carlos Ramos that she later blamed on sexism.
Williams called Ramos a “thief” and a “liar” in a running row with the Portuguese official that eventually saw her docked a game.
In an interview with Australia’s Channel Ten, the American superstar said a male player would not have been treated the same way.
She said women could not get away with “even half of what a guy can do”.
“Right now, we are not, as it’s proven, in that same position,” she said in an interview that aired late Sunday.
“But that’s neither here nor there. I’m just trying most of all to recover from that and move on.”
Williams said she felt “on the cusp of this amazing moment” before the 6-2, 6-4 loss to Osaka.
A win would have taken her to 24 Grand Slams, equalling Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record.
The dispute with Ramos began when Williams was issued a warning for coaching, something her coach sitting in the player’s box, Patrick Mouratoglou, admitted to doing.
Williams said she had not seen the Frenchman make a gesture and labelled his subsequent admission “a really confusing moment”.
“I asked him ‘what are you talking about you were coaching?’,” she said.
“We don’t have signals, we’ve never had signals. He said he made a motion, and I said ‘OK so you made a motion and now you’re telling people you were coaching me?’.
“That doesn’t make sense. Why would you say that?”
Popular in Sport
-
Woods ends five-year drought with Tour Championship triumph
-
[WATCH] SA athlete Stephen Mokoka sets new Sanlam Cape Town Marathon record
-
Australia coach Cheika mum on playmaking options for Boks clash
-
Stephen Mokoka wins Cape Town Marathon
-
Erasmus names Bok squad for Australia, New Zealand Tests
-
SuperSport parts ways with Ashwin Willemse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.