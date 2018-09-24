SAA mulls selling assets amid near crippling debt - report
Reports suggest SAA needs R21.7 billion, this includes an R12.1 billion government bailout.
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are now being asked about South African Airways (SAA) after a report claiming that it’s considering selling off its assets following the decision by banks to refuse to give the national carrier any more money.
The City Press is reporting that due to SAA’s ballooning debt, it will be working with the state to gain funding until 2021.
Reports suggest SAA needs R21.7 billion, this includes an R12.1 billion government bailout.
Last week, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced that SAA, along with SA Express and arms-maker Denel, would not have their annual reports and financial statements tabled on time to present to Parliament.
SAA is expected to require billions in public funds as it tries to make the long haul into financial health.
The City Press is reporting that SAA, which faces almost crippling debt, will be looking at several aggressive cost-cutting measures.
Some of these measures reportedly include selling off its catering arm “air chefs” and outsourcing or selling SAA cargo.
The paper says in the meantime, the carrier will turn its appeals towards the government for further bailouts.
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana earlier in 2018 announced a strategic plan to turn the carrier around, saying layoffs and other cuts were unavoidable.
SAA says it will soon be addressing the public on the progress the carrier has made in transforming the situation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
‘SAA expected to require billions in public funds’
-
'Proposed infrastructure fund will encourage private sector to participate'
-
Porsche to stop making diesel cars
-
Some economists give stimulus, recovery plan thumbs up
-
[LISTEN] Why DStv Premium is on a downward spiral
-
Ramaphosa: Tough visa relations to be eased for tourism, business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.