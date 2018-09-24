SA authorities monitoring kidnapping of SA man in Burkina Faso

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

SA authorities monitoring kidnapping of SA man in Burkina Faso

Details are still sketchy but news agency AFP is reporting that the South African is one of three miners abducted in the northern part of that country.

FILE: The Department of International Relations & Cooperation. Picture: EWN
FILE: The Department of International Relations & Cooperation. Picture: EWN
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says the South African embassy in Burkina Faso is closely monitoring developments around the kidnapping of a South African citizen.

Details are still sketchy but news agency AFP is reporting that the South African is one of three miners abducted in the northern part of that country.

It’s not the first time that foreign workers have been kidnapped in Burkina Faso.

In 2015, a Romanian man was taken by a group linked to Al-Qaeda and is still in captivity.

International Relations spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “Our mission in Burkina Faso and other missions around that area are aware of the kidnapping. We are engaging with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in the law enforcement fraternity around that region.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA