SA authorities monitoring kidnapping of SA man in Burkina Faso

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department says the South African embassy in Burkina Faso is closely monitoring developments around the kidnapping of a South African citizen.

Details are still sketchy but news agency AFP is reporting that the South African is one of three miners abducted in the northern part of that country.

It’s not the first time that foreign workers have been kidnapped in Burkina Faso.

In 2015, a Romanian man was taken by a group linked to Al-Qaeda and is still in captivity.

International Relations spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said: “Our mission in Burkina Faso and other missions around that area are aware of the kidnapping. We are engaging with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders in the law enforcement fraternity around that region.”

